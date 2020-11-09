Excited for Akshay Kumar-Kiara Advani's 'Laxmii'? Here's When and Where to Watch the Horror-comedy

One of the most talked-about films of Akshay Kumar, Laxmii is all set to hit the screen today on November 9 at 7.05 pm IST. The film has skipped the theatrical release owing to COVID-19 and will release on OTT platform Hotstar Disney Plus Multiplex. The actor, along with Kiara Advani, is all set to lit up the Diwali celebrations with his fierce and never before seen avatar. The actor has shared the same on his Instagram and wrote, “Dher sara entertainment, horror and laughter is coming to your doorstep! Toh darwaza kholiye aur swagat karein #Laxmii ka, aaj shaam 7.05 pm baje only on @disneyplushotstarvip (sic)!”

The film has been hitting the headlines from the beginning. Initially, the film was titled as Laxmmi Bomb, however, it got its title renamed after several Hindu organisations alleged that the film's title hurt their religious sentiments as it’s an insult to Goddess Lakshmi. The film was renamed following the suggestion of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The film was also in the news when Raghava Lawrence stepped down as the director of the film as he felt disappointed when the poster of the film was released without his knowledge. Later, Akshay interrupted the matter and sorted it out.

The Raghava Lawrence directorial is the remake of the Tamil film Kanchana. In the horror-comedy, Akshay will be seen in a whole new avatar as he will be seen portraying the role of a man who is possessed by the spirit of a transgender woman to avenge her death. The film will also feature Ayesha Raza Mishra, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, Tarun Arora, Ashwini Kalsekar, Manu Rishi Chadha, Babu Antony, Mir Sarwar and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles.

Meanwhile, the songs of the film Burj Khalifa and Bam Bholle are already creating a lot of buzz. While Burj Khalifa has garnered 98 million views, Bam Bholle has received over 38 million views.