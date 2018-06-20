English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Excited For Audiences in London to See Love Sonia: Richa Chadha
Richa Chadha heads to London for her film Love Sonia.
Actress Richa Chadha has jetted off to London for the world premiere of her film Love Sonia at the London Indian Film Festival.
The film is headlining the Bagri Foundation London Indian Film Festival which will begin on the Thursday and concludes on June 29. The actress will be going along with her director Tabrez Noorani and co-actor Manoj Bajpayee.
"I am very excited for audiences in London to see Love Sonia. Tabrez has made a film that is not just informative but will leave you wanting to do some thing to help millions of girls stuck in this trade," Richa said in a statement.
"Love Sonia" talks about sex trafficking. Richa, who plays a brothel owner in the film researched to understand what happens when a girl is trafficked and even spoke to sex trafficking survivors.
Talking about her role in the film, she said: "My role is gripping and that's all I want to say to audiences because it is something you need to see, nothing I say will do justice to it. It will be screening twice in London and I am hoping it gets the response we are aiming for."
"Love Sonia" is produced by David Womark, the producer of Oscar Winning film Life of Pi
