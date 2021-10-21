Excited For Dune? Here are 5 Other Denis Villeneuve Films You Should Watch

French-Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve’s unique vision and direction most often than not lead to stunning creations. His upcoming project Dune, starring a bunch of Hollywood A-listers including Zendaya and Timothee Chalamet, has garnered a lot of buzz since it was announced. A Venice Film Festival favourite (it received one of the longest standing ovations), Dune is potentially one of the biggest films of the year. Which as we know is code for Oscar nods. The film releases worldwide on October 22.

Villeneuve is not a stranger to this kind of praise. In fact, the actor’s filmography consists of many critically and commercially lauded films. Before the release of Dune, here are some other amazing films by the director to watch:

Arrival (2016)

Touted by many as Villeneuve’s best, Arrival follows the life of a linguistic expert, played by Amy Adams, who has to communicate with aliens who have appeared on earth in twelve mysterious spaceships. Arrival is a movie that commands a hundred percent of your attention, tests you, but is worth it in the end. What is most striking about the film is that, under all the sci-fi flashiness, there is a humane story about hope and unity.

Sicario (2015)

Villeneuve’s 2015 venture Sicario is a surprisingly understated work in his filmography. However, it is also considered to be one of the best films that he has ever made. The film chronicles FBI Agent Kate Macer, whose mission is to stop a drug cartel in USA and Mexico. Sicario is not one of the run of the mills action-thrillers about gang violence. It is a complex movie that is not afraid to straddle the line between black and white. Emily Blunt, who plays Macer, has given one of her career-best performances in the film.

Prisoners (2013)

This gritty crime-thriller sees Hugh Jackman and Jake Gyllenhaal in their absolute best. Jackman, especially haunts you as Keller Dover, a desperate father who wants to his missing daughter and her friend. Prisoners doesn’t shy away from exposing the worst humanity has to offer. Good and bad, moral and immoral overlap. Prisoners is a deeply disturbing, yet important film.

Enemy (2013)

Touted as a neo-noir Hitchcockian thriller, Enemy follows a a history professor who spots his doppelganger in a film, seeks him out and secretly starts living his life. It stars Jake Gyllenhaal in his second collaboration with Villeneuve after Prisoners. The actor gives an enthralling performances that hold the audience’s attention till the very last epic frame.

Blade Runner 2049

A reboot of Ridley Scott’s Blade Runner, Villeneuve’s version stars Ryan Gosling as a new version of the eponymous character. This Blade Runner is tasked with an important mission in a futuristic, more dystopian world. The entire film looks like it is out of a painting. It is indulgent, but not necessarily in the bad sense of work. The film takes time to draw the audience in, and leaves them feeling extremely satisfied.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.