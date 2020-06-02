MOVIES

Excited Locals Cheer for Salman Khan, Jacqueline Fernandez as They Go Cycling, Watch Video

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez along with their other friends were spotted cycling together near actor's farmhouse in Panvel.

Salman Khan and Jacqueline Fernandez were recently spotted enjoying a cycle ride near Salman’s farmhouse in Panvel.

In the clip, Salman can be seen leading the way as Jacqueline and few of his friends follow. In the background, we can hear the locals expressing their excitement on spotting the B-Town celebs.

Watch the videos:

On the occasion of Eid 2020, Salman had released a new song titled Bhai Bhai. Crooned by Salman himself, the track was a gift from the actor to his fans.

"Maine aap subb ke liye kuch banaya hai, dekh ke batana kaisa laga... Aap subb ko eid mubarakh (I have created something for you, see how you like it... Wishing all of you Eid mubarak)... #BhaiBhai," Salman Khan wrote on Instagram.

The lyrics of the peppy track have been penned by Salman Khan and Danish Sabri. Ruhaan Arshad has written the lyrics for the rap.

This was the third song that Salman has released during the lockdown after "Pyar karona" and "Tere bina".

Tere Bina also featured his kick co-star Jacqueline. The song was shot at the actor's farmhouse. Sung and directed by Salman himself, the song has been composed by his friend Ajay Bhatia and written by Shabbir Ahmed.

Salman will be next seen in Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Prabhu Deva directorial also stars Disha Patani in the lead role.

