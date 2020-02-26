Excited Priyanka Chopra Does a Little Cheer Dance on Nick Jonas' The Voice Debut, Watch Video

Nick Jonas is at the pinnacle of his career. Reunion of Jonas Brothers, all sold out musical tours, songs ranking up in billboard list, multiple films and now his debut on The Voice season 18, the American-pop singer-actor is leaving no stone unturned to woo the audience. Nick will serve as the coach on the singing reality show along with John Legend, Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton.

Taking a step ahead, The newest coach on The Voice made a dramatic entrance, smoothly paragliding into the premiere of Season 18 Blind Auditions Monday in James Bond-style. Nick also shared the glimpse of the episode on his Instagram story as he watched it with his wife Priyanka Chopra.

In the video, Nick declares that The Voice in 'on' and immediately an excited Priyanka breaks into a little cheer dance for him on the couch. Throwing her hands and feet in the air the actress is seen giggling happily on Nick's feat.

While the video is not available on Nick's Instagram story anymore, it is being widely shared across fan pages. Take a look:

Nick also shared a video of his entry on social media. "I was told to jump in feet first at my first day on @NBCTheVoice. Mission accepted. TONIGHT! #VoicePremiere," he captioned the video.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time that Priyanka was seen applauding for her husband. She is often seen in the audience at his musical tours and award functions cheering loud.

On the work front, Priyanka, who recently became the second Indian celebrity to cross 50 million followers on Instagram, will next be seen with Rajkummar Rao in Netflix’s The White Tiger. She also has Robert Rodriguez’s film We Can Be Heroes and Maa Anand Sheela biopic in her kitty. The actor last appeared on screen alongside Farhan Akhtar in the film The Sky is Pink and will also co-host an Amazon Prime Series with husband Nick Jonas.

