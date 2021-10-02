EXCLUSIVE | A Sneak Peek Inside the Jungle-themed Bigg Boss 15 House

The biggest reality show, Bigg Boss, is all set to make a comeback with its 15th season on Colors’ tonight which marks the return of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan as the host for the 11th time. The current season will only see celebrities embark on the three-month-long journey with all the gossips and the fights to remain in the BB show and by avoiding elimination and reach the finale and win a cash prize and a trophy. Till now, a few names of the confirmed contests have been revealed while there have been many other names of people doing rounds on the internet who are rumoured to be a part of the show.

Apart from the list of contestants, there’s another thing about the show that excites the fans of the show a lot and yes it is obviously the way the house looks each season. The décor of the house is something that catches the attention of many in every season of the show. Every year, the BB house has a theme that is different from its previous season.

Before the contestants step in, we take a look at the Bigg Boss house, which also becomes one of the characters in the show.

The makers of Colors TV’s popular reality show recently revealed for the first-time manifests into a jungle making the twist in the tale wild and crazier than ever. The new season’s concept is themed as ‘Sankat in Jungle, Phailaayega Dangal Pe Dangal.’ The garden area has been transformed into the jungle, lots of dangal and drama is bound to happen. The contestants are expected to stay in a jungle before they enter the main house.

Designed by the talented artist and filmmaker Omung Kumar and his wife Vanita Omung Kumar, the new BB house has been aesthetically built to give contestants a flavour of the innumerable sankats they will face to face from the very beginning. “We always have the garden area but this time we decided to convert it into a jungle. We have aesthetically designed the theme but at the same time, we want to test the contestants. There is a lot of drama that is expected this time because jungle main mangal toh Bigg Boss karwane wale hai. It is expected to bring the hidden animals inside the contestants alive," he says with a big laugh.

Replete with lush green trees, beautiful hangings of huge flowers, grass, a swing hanging from the bark, and a kufiya darwaza shaped in a form of a cave, the jungle exudes beauty and eeriness at the same time. A pool equivalent to a

the pond has been adorned gracefully with pink lotuses.

Read: Bigg Boss 15 Premiere LIVE Updates: Salman Khan Jokes About His ‘Relationship’ with Show, Fans Remember Sidharth Shukla as Bigg Boss 13 Trends on Twitter

But one of the biggest USP’s of the jungle area is a talking tree which BB team is calling it ‘Vishwasundari’. The voice of the tree is lent by veteran actor Rekha. Explaining how everyone will be mesmerized by the tree, Kumar says, “Such a thing has never happened on the show across the globe. It is a fantastic first. We were also surprised with the idea that the tree is going to talk, but once it materialised, everything fell in place. It looks really beautiful in the night."

The jungle area has hardly any place to sleep for the contestants. Just one double bed and one single bed has been provided which will make it interesting as contestants will have to fight their way out for every comfort. A small kitchen area is provided with just a stove which is expected to test the survival skills of the inmates.

As one crosses the jungle area, they enter the main house. This year, along with the unmistakable presence of constantly glaring eyes of BB, another feature of the house is it is covered in lively hues and the jungle theme gets continued. Festooned with magnificent animal motifs, prints, paintings, and floral wallpapers, the non-jungle part of the house gives a vibrant and youthful atmosphere.

A giant flamingo structure built in the middle of the living room leaves you bewildered.

The kitchen area has always been a center of attention for the contestants. It has always been the place of action and drama. It is usually the kitchen politics that gives a major twist to each season, with many of these contestants eyeing the title of ‘Kitchen King’ or Kitchen Queen’. The kitchen has an uber-modern look with the versatile Fornasetti’s art prints coupled with crystals and lights.

The living room is the only place where all the contestants come together. It can be called the most dreaded hot seat for the most-awaited weekend segment when star-host Salman Khan sits them down to school. Besides, this is the place where the tasks are read out, arguments take flight. Right in the middle of the living room is a huge crown-shaped chandelier with velvet finish sofas. The walls across have large-sized installations of false tiger busts. The walls across have large-sized ‘wings’ structures in the living and bedroom giving flight to contestants’ dreams.

The living room leads to the bedroom, which generally is a safe haven for most contestants. With a golden and yellow theme and pink walls, the bedroom area gets a mystical and dreamy vibe. The huge round mirrors across the walls make the room look larger than ever. Glass tables along the beds will be used to put their personal belongings. A sofa has been placed in the middle of the room so that conversations keep brewing even after the lights go out.

Finally, the confession room, which is considered to be the most important since it is the only place where the contestants interact with Bigg Boss. Be it nominations, conversations, or deepest confessions, this place harbours many secrets. This season, the contestants get a plush couch and chair, adorned with plenty of cushions in hues of purple and maroon, overshadowed by a lit oversized crown.

Read: Bigg Boss 15: From Giant Flamingo Structure to Lotus Pond, Peek Inside the BB House

Kumar concludes that every year the challenge for him is to work on people’s mind. “The channel does their creative work every week by introducing new angles and new games, whereas I work on the house and surroundings, and I’m extremely excited for our contestants and viewers as we open the doors of our new house. With the jungle theme, we had to bring that alive through every corner of the house. So, while you will find the garden area turned into a jungle with lots of greens, flowers, hangings, and barks, you also see a reflection of jungle and animals inside the house as well. Bring floral prints, animal structures, huge wings give the house a surreal vibe that will sometimes comfort the housemates while sometimes play a spoilsport. The house has been very interestingly designed and I hope the contestants and viewers like it.”

​

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.