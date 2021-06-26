Exclusive: Abhay Deol to Headline Web Series Based on Uphaar Cinema Fire Tragedy

In December 2019, filmmaker Prashant Nair, who previously worked as a co-director with Zoya Akhtar, Reema Kagti, Nitya Mehra and Alankrita Shrivastava on acclaimed web series Made In Heaven, had announced that he was developing a series on the Uphaar Cinema fire tragedy in Delhi. It is now learnt that actor Abhay Deol will be headlining the project.

The untitled show is based on Neelam and Shekhar Krishnamoorthy’s book ‘Trial By Fire: The Tragic Tale of The Uphaar Fire Tragedy’ and is produced by Endemol Shine India. Sidharth Jain, founder of The Story Ink, will be a co-producer on the series.

A source close to the project reveals, “The show will be primarily told from the Krishnamoorthys’ point of view. They fought for justice for 19 years for their children, Unnati and Ujjwal, who lost their lives in the fire. The makers were looking for a mature actor and felt that Deol suited the role. They were convinced that the actor fit the leading character’s shoes perfectly and would blend well into his character. When they approached him, he liked the script."

The source reveals that it is a challenging character and it’s probably the first time that the actor will be seen playing a father. “Abhay will be seen playing the role of Shekhar Krishnamoorthy, the father of the two children. So he took his time to study his role before giving his nod. It’s a complex character which goes through various phases in life."

In the past, Deol has worked in two web series, JL50 and 1962: The War in the Hills, and both the shows received a favourable response from the audience.

Recently, it was reported that the pre-production work on the show had already begun and the team was redesigning the facade of Navrang Cinema based in Andheri in the western suburbs of Mumbai to make it similar to the Delhi theatre. The team has developed a detailed storyboard to ensure that the shoot can be done in a start-to-finish schedule in a bio-bubble.​

