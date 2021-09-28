EXCLUSIVE | Akshay Kumar and Emraan Hashmi to Team Up for Dharma Productions' Next

Around five years back Emraan Hashmi turned author with The Kiss of Life- How Superhero & My Son Defeated Cancer, a book he has co-authored with Bilal Siddiqi. When it came to writing the foreword, he turned to Akshay Kumar. Akshay agreed and penned the foreword for the same.

The two actors are now teaming up for the first time for a film. Akshay and Emraan will be seen together in Karan Johar next production which will be directed by Good Newwz director Raj Mehta.

A source reveals, “This is the first time the two actors are going to work together. The film is a remake of Malyalam film Driving License which featured Prithviraj Sukumaran and Suraj Venjaramoodu in the lead roles. While Akshay steps into the shoes of Prithviraj and plays a superstar/ Emraan will reprise the role of a traffic inspector who is also a diehard fan of the superstar which was originally portrayed by Suraj."

The source further adds, “The shooting is expected to start early next year. Raj is currently finishing his upcoming family drama, Jug Jugg Jeeyo starring Varun Dhawan, Anil Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Neetu Kapoor. There is one song for which the unit will be traveling to Russia after which the film will move into the post-production stage."​

