EXCLUSIVE | Camila Cabello: 'Shawn Mendes and I Have Been Talking About Going to India for Really Long Time'

In May 2021, when India was in the middle of the devastating second wave of Covid-19 infections, singer Camila Cabello had urged people to come together to help India. The Havana hitmaker had posted a video message on Instagram to spread awareness about a fundraising initiative for Covid relief in India. Talking to News18 while promoting her upcoming movie Cinderella, Camila mentioned that not only was she happy to help during India’s hour of crisis, boyfriend Shawn Mendes and she have been planning to visit the country for a while.

“It was Shawn and my friends Jay and Radhi Shetty who started the fund and we supported them. Because I love what their post said, ‘If you’ve ever been affected by India, in some way…’ I think there’s a lot of beautiful spirituality and practices that have come from India that we’ve learned about and resonate with. So Shawn and I have been talking about going to India for a really long time. We would love to do that as soon as it’s safe in this Covid crazy world,” she said.

A singing superstar who rose from being a member of the successful girl band Fifth Harmony to one of the most popular solo pop singers with singles like Havana and Senorita, this 24-year-old has already tasted global fame. The Cuban-born American singer is now making her acting debut with the film Cinderella, a modern take on the age-old fairytale by writer-director Kay Cannon.

Talking about taking on a musical with her very first film, Camila said, “The singing part actually made me feel more comfortable because I was like, okay I’ve done this for a while. So I felt more secure. The acting part was definitely more nerve wracking for me just because I had never done it in a film before. So that was different for me. But Idina (Menzel) was there. She said, ‘You’re great.’ And I thought, ‘I’m going to believe her today.’”

As opposed to the original fairytale, this film shows Cinderella’s character as someone who is trying to make her own space in a patriarchal society. Camila says she identified with the character’s struggles to find her own voice in a man’s world.

“I really connected with Cinderella being a kind person but also not taking people’s s**t. Well, she does take her stepmother’s because she’s scared of her and also loves her. But when she first meets the prince, she says, ‘It’s wrong that women can’t own shops.’ She is afraid but at the same time, she’s brave enough to says, ‘This isn’t right. This is annoying. I’m angry at this. This doesn’t make me feel seen, and I’m not going to accept that. That can be really hard to do. And in a man’s world, like you said, especially at that time, she defends herself and stands up for herself,” Camila explained.

