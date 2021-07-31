Exclusive: Here’s Why Mahika Sharma Refuses To Do Karan Johar’s Bigg Boss OTT Show

Versatile filmmaker Karan Johar is all set to host the Bigg Boss OTT show on streaming platform Voot from August 8. Ever since the announcement of the show, Bigg Boss OTT has started creating a solid buzz among the fans and everyone is curious to know who the celebrity participants are this time. Lately, the names of many celebrities came out and were doing rounds on the internet, but none of them have confirmed their participation yet in the show.

Amidst all this, in a recent update on Bigg Boss OTT, a source close to the show informed Filmibeat that TV and film actress Mahika Sharma was approached for ‘Bigg Boss OTT’ as a participant but she rejected offer by saying that she is not interested in Bigg Boss OTT version and that she wants to feature in its TV version which will be hosted by Salman Khan.

When Mahika Sharma was approached and asked about her statement, the actress said, “I was approached for the show by the makers, but I do not want to feature on the OTT version. I think it will be more suffocating for the contestants. As this all is scripted, the makers will leave no stone unturned to entertain the audience. We have already seen crossing limits on the TV version of Bigg Boss, a lot of obscene comments were made, unnecessary bullying and fights happen in the house all the time”.

“Just imagine that OTT has a mostly young audience and what they want to see and how this show can be. I don’t fit there at all. I am cultured and I can do well on TV. I can impress the TV audience,” she further added.

The show Bigg Boss OTT will be shown on Voot for the starting 6 weeks and later it will go on air on TV as ‘Bigg Boss 15’.

