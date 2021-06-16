EXCLUSIVE | It's Devastating What's Happening to Our Friends in India During Pandemic, Says Chris Pratt

Chris Pratt is back to saving the world, time travelling and fighting aliens in The Tomorrow War. The actor has served as the executive producer on the film in which he stars as an ex-military man who teams up with a brilliant scientist (Yvonne Strahovski) and his estranged father (JK Simmons) in a desperate quest to rewrite the fate of the planet. In an exclusive interview with News18, the Guardians of the Galaxy star spoke about the appeal of such sci-fi films with a near-impossible mission and how it resonates with issues we are facing today.

You are back to saving the world in yet another sci-fi film, what got you excited about the project?

What really got me excited about this film was that it’s original. Coming from a world of doing things like Jurassic World or Guardians of the Galaxy that have this embedded reach, this was an opportunity to bring that type of scope to something that was completely original. And in a world of remakes and reboots and sequels, it’s kind of neat to see something that’s brand new, fresh and original.

What was your biggest takeaway from the filming process?

I think the relationships that you build with people, that’s really the magic of the journey. The thing that we did is going to be up there for everybody to enjoy, we’ll never be able to watch it the same way an audience member will, because we’re all a big part of it. It’s hard for us to have that objective view of this world that we helped to create. But for us, the great gift is the journey of getting there everyday, showing up on those early calls as weekend works, working overtime, through the injuries in the cold and the brutality and the physicality of the war fighting and all that stuff. And then just the camaraderie built on the weekends. That’s the kind of stuff which is really special. That’s the stuff I always look forward to.

What is the magic of films about saving the world that you think keeps people hooked?

When you can give an audience what they want, but not what they expect. People can walk into a film like this, and they probably know what’s going to happen, but they don’t know how it’s going to happen. They probably guess that we’re not going to go to the future and just get decimated and killed, and then the movie is over in 30 minutes. But you walk into this thinking, okay, how are they going to pull this off? How are they going to save the world?

Then the magic lies in not only being able to do it in a way that they don’t expect, but also to lace themes that are resonant to today’s society’s themes, such as the importance of trusting our scientists, the importance of relationships between father and son, or daughter, the power of redemption and second chances, and things like that. So that’s where the magic lies, you can give somebody something really special and thread an important message through it.

India has had it really hard with the Covid-19 second wave. Any message for your fans?

All the people of India are in our thoughts and in our prayers. We know that you’re very strong and resilient people, and this is a fight that we know that you’re going to win. We are really hoping that our government can do the utmost to help with sharing vaccines and giving financial support. It’s devastating to us what’s happening to our friends in India and we just are praying for a quick and speedy recovery for you.

