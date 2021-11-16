Exclusive! Kartik Aaryan on Viral Video: I Eat Street Food Whenever it Gets Late, Love Such Places

Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan recently stopped by a Chinese fast food van and enjoyed some food late at night. A clip was shared on Instagram showing the actor enjoying street food on the bonnet of his luxury car that was parked beside the van. He was accompanied by a friend as well.

Talking about the video, Kartik shared that it was not a one-off incident and he often eats street food. “I’d gone out to eat. I’m a foodie. I eat street food whenever it gets late. There are some places I regularly eat from and have been visiting for years now. It happened by chance that photographers came along that night and they caught the sight of me. I love such places. If I get good food, I eat it from anywhere."

Kartik was recently in New Delhi as he promotes upcoming Netflix film Dhamaka. Talking about his fandom in the heart of India, he said, “This city is like a second home to me. Mumbai, Gwalior and Delhi are the three cities I have lived most of my life. I love to come here often. I love the food here. There is so much warmth in the people here. I get to know the true value of fans coming here. There are a lot of fan clubs in Delhi and they often invite me here. I love it here."

In Dhamaka, Kartik plays a news anchor. The movie is directed by Ram Madhvani and is a remake of South Korean thriller The Terror Live (2013). It streams on Netflix from November 19.

