Exclusive | Paresh Rawal's Son Aditya Rawal to Play Chhota Rajan in Dongri To Dubai

The underworld stories of Mumbai have always been a hit with the filmmakers as these stories have been explored numerous times through the Bollywood lens. While many of them are fictitious, a few others have been inspired by true events. Similarly, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production venture Dongri To Dubai will document the story of real-life crime. While Avinash Tiwari will be playing the role of Ibrahim, it is now learnt that Paresh Rawal’s son Aditya Rawal will be seen playing the role of Chhota Rajan.

Rajan was a protégé of Ibrahim but later turned rivals. The series is adapted from S Hussain Zaidi’s book Dongri To Dubai.

A source reveals, “The series traces Dawood’s journey and Rajan was an important part of his life. Both fled to Dubai around and later had a fallout after the 1993 Mumbai bomb blast. The makers needed a young and fresh actor who could showcase that growing up phase. They thought that that Rawal fits the bill perfectly. The actor has undergone a lot of preparation including a physical transformation."

The source also reveals that Rawal’s character will be introduced in the later episodes of the series, “The show will complete the entire book and Rajan’s character comes in much later. But the makers are already in talks for a second season which will see the rise of Rajan and the rivalry between him and Ibrahim."

The web show is still under production has been facing major setbacks since the time it went on floors due to the pandemic. News18.com had earlier reported that around 40 days of work is still remaining and the makers are planning to resume the shoot post-monsoon.

Rawal, who made his debut with Bamfaad which was presented by Anurag Kashyap, is currently working on a film with director Hansal Mehta.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here