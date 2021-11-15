Exclusive! Rohit Shetty: Sooryavanshi Would Still be Released in Theatres if I Had to Wait for 10 Years

“I am really happy. It’s an amazing feeling," says Rohit Shetty. His latest directorial venture, Sooryavanshi, featuring Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif along with Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh, has turned out to be a major crowd puller. In this interview, Shetty explains what convinced him to hold on to the film’s release for two years, despite a big risk. He also talks about his cop universe, how he plans to introduce a female cop and making Singham 3.

You have held on to Sooryavanshi for almost two years. What was the conviction that made you stay firm on releasing it in theaters?

I won’t lie, it was a big risk. Many people thought that Rohit Shetty had gone mad to release a film in theaters as they expected that the audience would not come to theaters. But there was a belief in me that people would come because in the recent months we have celebrated so many festivals. Gradually the number of Covid positive cases has also reduced. Also, a movie watching experience is not different from any other festival or occasion. So the idea was not to prove anyone wrong but just to believe in myself.

But to hold on to the belief for so long must be really tough.

Yes, but I had to take the risk and had to fight. Also, the scale of the film is so big. Today, when I am visiting theaters, people tell me that it’s good you didn’t release the film on OTT. The action sequences in the film are to be enjoyed on the big screen. You cannot enjoy the scale of Sooryavanshi on a laptop or mobile. It’s a commercial film and the whole aspect of making such a film is to entertain people. From sound design to action to even the dialogues, all are done keeping in mind that the film will be released in theaters. By the grace of God, the film is doing well. But even if it wouldn’t have, I would have had the satisfaction that even if there were limited people who saw the film, they did it in a theater.

How did you not succumb to the lucrative offers from OTT platforms?

The offers started from June 2020. There were a lot of producers involved and the stakes were too high because of the budgets. Many people said, ‘Pagal mat ban. Itni movies banata hai, ek aur bana lega.’ So I was like if I am making so many films and can make another one, then why should I release this film on OTT. At one point of time, we were all like, till when will we wait? But my team was ready to hold onto it. Even if I had to wait with Sooryavanshi for 10 years, I would have still released it in theaters.

What do you have to say about the emergence of OTT platforms?

I think we really need them. We cannot take away the credit that OTT was the reason where many production houses, actors, technicians have survived. Today, because of Sooryavanshi, people have started coming to theaters. That doesn’t mean we discard streaming platforms. For the last 18 months they have also entertained the audience. We are also planning to come up with the content specifically for OTT.

What is the biggest compliment that has come your way?

The biggest compliment is that the audience after watching the film are going home with a smile. The fact that theaters have opened up and there are many people who are working there. The happiness of the film associations and the members who work there including junior artists, dancers, stuntmen etc. It’s not about Sooryavanshi anymore, it’s about the joy that people are getting.

You established Singham and Simmba. What was the biggest challenge to create the world of Sooryavanshi?

Sooryavanshi is a mix of Singham and Simmba. He is witty and crazy at the same time he is honest and the way he conducts himself is that he is a very film officer. At the same time, it was a conscious decision that I didn’t want Sooryavanshi to look like Singham or Simmba. The scale of this film is equivalent to all three cop universe films that we have made We decided to make him an ATS (Anti-terrorism squad) which is run under the police department. If you see, for almost 75% of the film, he doesn’t even wear a uniform. There were many other aspects that were like a breakthrough for us. When people give you so much love, you can’t cheat them by doing the same thing.

One of the things that is being talked about is the Hindu-Muslim divide that was shown in the film…

(Interrupts) It is really sad that a handful of media outlets are highlighting this aspect of the film. None of the audience who has watched the film is talking about it. If there is a terrorist from Pakistan, he would belong to a certain caste. There are reviews where they have written bad Muslims are being preached by upper caste Hindus. We never made the film with that intention. Our conscience has been very clear. I don’t understand why the goodness or badness of a person is being attached to a religion. I have been working in the industry for 30 years and have made 15 films and I know my responsibility. Also, today anything can become a controversy. Even the fact that I enter the elevator and come up to do an interview can be turned into a controversy.

There was a time when two superstars wouldn’t shy away from sharing screen space. It is happening in the West as well as films being made down South. What is stopping Bollywood from doing it?

I agree, it’s been a long time that the audience hasn’t watched two superstars or three superstars coming together for a film. Ajay and Akshay have worked together many times in the past. The charm and the high that the audience gets is totally different. We need actors or superstars to come together for a film. I think culturally we need to change. I feel the mindset of the newer generation of actors needs to change, that it is important to do two-hero films. Actors need to understand that they shouldn’t just be worried about their character but they need to entertain the people who come to cinema halls. I am doing it and I hope many other filmmakers and actors do it too.

When was the first time you decided to make a cop universe?

It happened when we had started writing Simmba. It was easy to convince Akshay. He is like an old-school guy who believes in cinema. The journey started from Simmba where Sooryavanshi makes an appearance. Thanks to the Marvel Universe, people took the cop universe in a positive way. So we took the risk and went ahead with it as it has never happened in our country. And now, people have accepted this as a universe too.

How do you look at your journey so far?

I have been lucky enough because there are many more talented filmmakers and great storytellers and I stand nowhere near them..

You are being modest by saying that.

Let’s face the fact that none of my films are like Lagaan, Rang De Basanti, or 3 Idiots. These filmmakers are just great at what they do. At the same time, the love and appreciation that I get from the audience and the film fraternity and the blessings that I get from the workers is simply amazing. I know I have a set of audience who like my films and there are others who don’t and I don’t have anything against them. I have reached a point in my career where if it is a Rohit Shetty film, I know what the family audience is expecting from the film. I really feel humbled and lucky to get so much attention. I am also aware that with the success of each film my responsibility towards my audience also increases for which I need to upgrade every time. It is difficult to constantly innovate but that is what keeps me on my toes. I know the next part in the Singham franchise is going to be a huge challenge as there are a lot of expectations.

There has been talk about introducing a female cop in your cop universe.

It is going to happen but it will take some time. You need to understand that two years of our life has gone because of the pandmeic. We could have possibly made two films at that time. Right now I need to finish Cirkus and then start working on Singham 3. It is a conscious decision to make a film with a female cop who will be a part of this universe but it’s going to take time, because again that’s going to be a risk and for me the stakes are really high. I don’t want to make it like a small film, I want to make a big character out of it, that’s different from all the cops and it will happen when the time is right and I know I have a story for it.

There are rumours surrounding Singham 3. Apparently it is based on Article 370.

(Laughs). I was shocked to read all of it. I called up my writers and asked them when did you decide on it without informing me. To be honest, we have a basic idea of ​​what the story of Singham 3 will be. We have yet to start writing the film. It is not based on Article 370. Currently I need to wrap up the last schedule of Cirkus which starts next month in Ooty. Ajay also has to finish other films. I guess we will be able to start shooting the film around the same time next year. So we have a long way to go.

