EXCLUSIVE | Shah Rukh Khan to Fly to Spain Early Next Month for Pathan Shoot

Last month was tough for Shah Rukh Khan and his family as his elder son Aryan Khan was arrested in the drugs on cruise case and spent almost a month behind bars, before getting bail on October 30. News18.com had earlier reported that SRK, who was working on two films - Pathan, for which he was supposed to leave for Spain in the first week of October, and filmmaker Atlee’s next - had pushed both the projects indefinitely. The actor was supposed to resume work around a week after Aryan’s birthday on November 13.

It is now learnt that the actor has given a go-ahead to Yash Raj Films for the next schedule of Pathan. “Shah Rukh is now much relieved after Aryan got bail. He decided that he wanted to spend some time with family before diving neck deep into work again. But the actor has given a primary go ahead for the Spain schedule, which, if everything goes according to the plan, is expected to begin by early next month,” the source reveals.

The source further states that there are some unseen locales of Spain which have been finalised for the shoot, “Seville, Majorca, Cardez, Jerez De La Frontera, Valldemosa, Riad Lolita Tarif are some of the shortlisted places. These are locations where no Bollywood film has shot earlier. The team of Pathan will be shooting two romantic songs including the lead pair SRK and Deepika Padukone.”

Apart from the romantic songs, there are some action sequences which will also be shot in Spain. “A new international action director is being roped in for choreographing the actions sequences. Apart from Shah Rukh, John Abraham, who plays an antagonist, is also going to be a part of the shoot. The entire unit is prepping for the schedule. The VFX of the film is going to be jointly done by YRF’s visual effect studio yFX and Red Chillies VFX," the source adds.

