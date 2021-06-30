Exclusive: Shashi Kapoor's Grandson Zahaan Kapoor To Make Bollywood Debut with Hansal Mehta Film

After Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, filmmaker Hansal Mehta is back to work. On Monday, he started shooting for his next directorial venture which is produced by Anubhav Sinha and Bhushan Kumar. The untitled venture is based on true incidents.

While most details about the film are still kept under wraps, we have learnt that it will mark the debut of a young boy from the illustrious Kapoor clan.

A source tells us that late actor Shashi Kapoor’s grandson and actor Kunal Kapoor’s son, Zahaan Kapoor, is beginning his career as an actor with the film. The source adds that the film will also feature Paresh Rawal’s son, Aditya Rawal, who was seen in Bumfaad which was presented by Anurag Kashyap and released on a ZEE5 last year.

The source says, “The shooting has begun and both the actors are really excited about the project. The entire cast and crew is in a bio-bubble and the shooting is going on at suburban five star hotel in Mumbai. Both the actors belong to the theatre. While Zahaan has been a part of Prithvi theatre, which is managed by his father Kunal and aunt Sanjana Kapoor, Aditya on the other hand has written a historical play, The Queen, which was produced by the Theater of New City in New York. He has also assisted his father on the play Kishan Vs Kanhaiya.”

Zahaan is fourth generation Kapoor actor. His great-grandfather was successful actor-director Prithiviraj Kapoor. His grandfather Shashi Kapoor was one of the biggest superstars of his generation. Zahaan’s father Kunal Kapoor also tried his acting in a few films before he started managing the Prithvi theatre.

