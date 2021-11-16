Exclusive! Sidharth Malhotra Gives Look Test for Dharma Productions Next Action Film

Sidharth Malhotra is currently basking in the glory of his latest film Shershaah. The actor has received a positive response from both critics as well as the audience for his portrayal of Captain Vikram Batra in the film. A couple of months back it was reported that the actor will be collaborating with Karan Johar’s Dharma Production once again for an aerial action film. The untitled film is being jointly directed by Pushkar Ojha and Sagar Ambre.

News18.com has now learnt that the actor has started preparing for his role. A source reveals, “Sidharth has really loved the script and has been having multiple script narrations with the directors. Just like Shershaah, he wants to give a solid performance and is leaving no stone unturned. On Saturday, the actor was at Mehboob studios in Bandra for a look test. The actor was present for more than six hours and tried multiple looks for the role. He also performed a few scenes to get a hang of the character. It is out-and-out action film and Sidharth is taking keen interest in the project and wants to have a perfect look in the film."

It is also rumoured that South actor Raashi Khaana will be paired opposite the actor, “Raashi and Sidharth have been spotted outside Dharma Productions office on multiple occasions. While the makers have to officially announce the film, it is almost finalised that these two actors are going to be the lead pair," adds the source.

The film is expected to go on floors by next month, “The pre-production work has already begun. For the past few months, Sidharth has been busy shooting for his spy drama Mission Majnu, and Thank God with Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet. The actor needs to get into a certain physique for which he has already started preparing. He will soon begin work on this film," reveals the source.

