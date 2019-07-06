Exclusive Teasers: Emraan Hashmi Leads the Way in Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix Show Bard of Blood

The first original that Netflix announced in India, now has a launch date. Bard of Blood is all set to start streaming on September 27, 2019. All episodes of the series will be launched at the same time exclusively on Netflix to 149 million users across 190 countries.

As part of Netflix's deal with Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment, the series will feature actors such as Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor amongst others. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Bard of Blood is based on a book of the same name written by Bilal Siddiqui.

The story is about four officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised before they could relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. Needless to say that the stakes are high.

Back in India, the intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh, the handler of the captured agents, realises that he must spearhead a clandestine mission to rescue his people. He reaches out to a former spy and now a professor Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi)–-a man who knows the terrain and politics of Balochistan inside out. Kabir must connect the dots from the cryptic information that he has at his disposal. The only way for Kabir to get the answers is to embark upon a dangerous journey and complete unfinished business.

Watch the exclusive teasers before the world.