Exclusive Teasers: Emraan Hashmi Leafs the Way in Shah Rukh Khan's Netflix Show Bard of Blood
Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Bard of Blood is based on a book of the same name written by Bilal Siddiqui.
The first original that Netflix announced in India, now has a launch date. Bard of Blood is all set to start streaming on September 27, 2019. All episodes of the series will be launched at the same time exclusively on Netflix to 149 million users across 190 countries.
As part of Netflix's deal with Shah Rukh Khan's company Red Chillies Entertainment, the series will feature actors such as Emraan Hashmi, Vineet Kumar Singh, Shobhita Dhulipala, Kirti Kulhari and Rajit Kapoor amongst others. Directed by Ribhu Dasgupta, Bard of Blood is based on a book of the same name written by Bilal Siddiqui.
The story is about four officers belonging to the Indian Intelligence Wing (IIW) who are compromised before they could relay an important piece of information to India. They get captured and are about to be decapitated. Needless to say that the stakes are high.
Back in India, the intelligence veteran Sadiq Sheikh, the handler of the captured agents, realises that he must spearhead a clandestine mission to rescue his people. He reaches out to a former spy and now a professor Kabir Anand (Emraan Hashmi)–-a man who knows the terrain and politics of Balochistan inside out. Kabir must connect the dots from the cryptic information that he has at his disposal. The only way for Kabir to get the answers is to embark upon a dangerous journey and complete unfinished business.
Watch the exclusive teasers before the world.
Also Watch
-
Kabir Singh Review: Shahid Kapoor is Convincing as a Violent, Passionate Lover
-
Friday 14 June , 2019
Film-maker Fridays: "I Had to Live up to Mr Bachchan’s Expectations," Says Sujoy Ghosh
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
-
Wednesday 29 May , 2019
T-Series Reacts On Crossing 100mn Subscribers on YouTube
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dear Duffer Brothers, Please Make Teen Romances Instead of Stranger Things 3
- Happy Birthday Ranveer Singh: 5 Times The Actor Gave Us Perfect Husband Tips
- Cricket World Cup 2019: Shaheen Afridi Enters Record Books with Scintillating Spell at Lord’s
- PM Modi Terms Union Budget 2019 ‘Green Budget’ as Nirmala Sitharaman Announces Benefits on EVs
- Jio GigaFiber Effect: Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Bundles an Unlimited 50Mbps Broadband Plan
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s