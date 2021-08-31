Exclusive: Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa Collaborating on Extravagant Song Produced by T-Series

Yo Yo Honey Singh and Guru Randhawa have been in the same industry for the longest time. While the former is known for his rap songs, the latter has been associated with Punjabi music including Bhangra and Indie pop. Both of them have also been popular in Bollywood, contributing to several hit songs.

News18.com has now learnt that two talented singers who are considered as rivals are coming together for the sake of music. They are collaborating for a single which is going to be produced by T-Series and is supposedly going to be one of the costliest singles.

A source reveals, “Honey Singh and Guru have been planning to collaborate for the longest time. They have been thinking of coming together for the longest time but both have been busy with their own careers. It’s been a while since they have been working on a song and they finally found the perfect track. The single has been finalised with the music and the lyrics being locked last month. It’s a mix of rap and Punjabi beats, something that both the rapper and the singer are known for."

The source further states that Bhushan Kumar really loved the idea and decided to take it to another level. “Bhushan has loved the song and has decided to produce it. The song will be completely shot in Dubai and will be one of the most expensive singles. Both the singers have given their dates. The recording will happen early next month and they will then fly to Dubai by mid-September to shoot for it," the source informs.

