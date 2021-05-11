Exes Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Snapped During Romantic Getaway; Here's a Timeline of Their Relationship

The world of speculation is abuzz with the news of ex-lovers Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck coming back together after 17 years. The rumoured reunion of the former celebrity couple, popularly known as 'Bennifer' has sent the fans into a frenzy. In photos shared by Daily Mail, Lopez and Affleck were seen in an SUV, with Affleck behind the driving wheel. The pictures come amid the rumour that the actors had been spending time at JLOs mansion in LA.

The ex-lovers reportedly spent their time together at Affleck owned ski chalet at the Yellowstone Club in Big Sky, Montana. Sources confirmed that the couple was there at the resort and spent ‘about’ a week together and the two ex-lovers were 'alone' during their stay.The ex-couple was also clicked upon their arrival back to LA as they exited the private plane together. The duo has been seen reuniting following JLO’s recent split with ex-fiance and Alex Rodriguez. Both Affleck and JLO were part of the Vax Live Concert in LA on May 2, although they appeared separately.

The 'Bennifer' Timeline-Lopez and Affleck first met in 2002 during the shoot of a romantic comedy 'Gigli'. Back then Lopez was still married to her second husband Cris Judd. However, soon JLO announced separation divorce from Judd and made her relationship with Affleck public. Their relationship took the pop culture by storm and it instantly became the talk of the town attracting a lot of media coverage.

-The couple was given the nickname ‘Bennifer’ which was a combination of their first names. This started the trend of celebrity couple nickname that was followed with Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's ‘Brangelina’ among others.

-JLO confirmed her engagement with Affleck in a media interview in November 2002. The wedding was scheduled to take place in September 2003 but was postponed indefinitely because of the excessive attention it got from the media.

-However, to their fan's disappointment, the couple announced a split in 2004. Both attributed the demise of their relationship to excessive media attention.

-After the split, Jennifer went on to marry singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and welcomed twins Max and Emme in 2008. However, the couple parted ways in 2014.

-Meanwhile, Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005 but this relationship also ended in divorce in 2018. Affleck and Garner are parents to 2 daughters and a son.

- After his divorce, Ben Affleck dated his Deep Water co-star Ana de Armas. After dating for about a year they split up amicably.

- Jennifer Lopez was engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez since 2019 to May 2021. They had dated for two years prior to that. There were reports of ARod having a fling with Southern Charm star Madison LeCroy. However, the ex-couple had denied the reports.

