Exes Ranbir Kapoor, Katrina Kaif Come Together For Special Navratri Celebrations In Kerala; Pics Go Viral

Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif attended a Navratri celebration in Kerala on Tuesday and the pictures have finally surfaced online. The ex-couple participated in a puja hosted by a top jewellery brand owner in Kerala and joined many other stars such as Nagarjuna, R Madhavan, and Prabhu Ganeshan.

In the pictures, Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor stood away from each other. While Katrina was by R Madhavan’s side, Ranbir stood next to his Brahmastra co-star Nagarjuna. Pictures shared by fanclubs also revealed that Katrina performed a special puja at the event.

For the auspicious occasion, Katrina looked opted for a stunning creamish brown salwar kameez while Ranbir was seen in a black kurta pyjama.

Katrina and Ranbir were said to have dated for a few years before they ended their relationship in 2016. The actros starred in a few films together such as Rajkumar Santoshi’s Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), Prakash Jha’s Raajneeti (2010), and Anurag Basu’s Jagga Jasoos (2017).

Ranbir and Katrina are now married to Alia Bhatt and Vicky Kaushal, respectively. While Katrina and Vicky tied the knot last December in a private ceremony in Rajasthan, Ranbir married Alia in April this year at a small ceremony in their Mumbai home. The couple is now expecting their first baby.

On Sunday, the Kapoors and Bhatts came together for Alia Bhatt’s baby shower. Alia was dressed in a yellow outfit while Ranbir rocked a peach kurta. Pictures from the shower are making the headlines.

Meanwhile, Katrina has been busy with work lately. The actress will soon be seen in Phone Bhoot with Ishaan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi after which she will be seen in Merry Christmas with Vijay Sethupathi.

