Exes Sara Ali Khan And Kartik Aaryan Reunite For A Holiday In London? These Pics Spark Rumours

Is there a new romance brewing between Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan? Have they reunited once again? Well, fans of the Love Aaj Kal stars think so as the duo seems to be on vacation in London. Going by their Instagram Stories, it appears they celebrated the New Year together. Why you might ask? Here's the answer to it. While Sara and Kartik were vacationing separately during Christmas (Sara in London with her brother Ibrahim Ali Khan and Kartik in Paris), the two have recently posted pictures from the same location celebrating the new year. The ex-couple even posted the pictures on their social media handles almost at the same time.

On Sunday, the Kedarnath actress took to her Instagram Stories and shared a picture of herself posing inside a Christmas tree made of glass. She was seen wearing a blue crop top with colourful jeggings and a pair of shoes. She geotagged her location as Claridge's. Wishing her fans, she wrote, “Happy New Year 2023."

Around the same time, the Bhool Bhulaiya 2 actor took to his Instagram Stories and shared a picture of himself having tea with someone at a restaurant. He also geotagged the same location as Claridge's as Sara did. Captioning his post, the actor wrote, “Only black tea for me."

A few hours later, Sara posted a collage of photos from her nighttime visit to a fair. The photos in the collage showed bright lights at the amusement park, a Ferris wheel, and Sara posing with her brother Ibrahim and a friend.

Kartik shared a blurry photo of a London street lighted up with colourful lights at the same time. He also posted a picture of Carnaby Celebrate lights. It is a massive celebration that spreads Carnaby Street, Foubert's Place, Ganton Street, and Newburgh Street.

Sara made her debut on Koffee with Karan season 6 alongside her father, Saif Ali Khan. The show’s host Karan asked her who she would like to date from the film industry during the rapid-fire round. She took Kartik's name right away. Kartik and Sara's followers began to cheer for the duo as soon as the show aired. Shortly after that, reports started trending that the couple had begun dating. The duo was reportedly dating while filming Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2. This is their only film together. They allegedly split up just before the film's release. Though the stars never stated it, Karan Johar revealed that they actually dated during Sara's recent appearance on Koffee With Karan.

