Exes Uorfi Javed- Paras Kalnawat Cross Paths at Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Party, Here’s What Happened Next…

Uorfi Javed and Paras Kalnawat had been together a few years back. The duo parted ways soon after being in a relationship, and Uorfi had even claimed that Paras was possessive and had barred her from being a part of Anupamaa. It seemed like the couple were not in the best of terms. However, it was during the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa after-party that the exes crossed paths, and their exchange wasn’t what could be expected.

If a report in ETimes is to be believed, then Uorfi and Paras tried to be cordial, but ended up having an argument in the middle of the party. The report mentions that the two initially avoided bumping into one another, or coming face-to-face. However, it was inevitable. The two, upon meeting each other, greeted cordially and started off at a good note. However, the conversation soon took a turn and became an argument. It was people from the Jhalak team who had to intervene and take them to different directions on the pretext of meeting other guests and contestants, thus separating them.

Earlier, speaking to ETimes, Uorfi had dismissed their relationship as a ‘childhood mistake’ and added, “I wanted to break up with him one month after we got together. He was a kid. He was very possessive. He tried to woo me again by having 3 tattoos of my name, but who does that after one has parted ways? Surely, I wasn’t going back to him just for the tattoos. Even if he had tattoos of my name all over his body, I wouldn’t have.”

Paras Kalnawat was recently shown the door in Anupamaa, after he gave his nod to Jhalak Dikhla Jaa. In an exclusive interview with News18 Showsha, he said, “I had no idea about the termination because no meeting was held with me and nobody had also informed me about it. It happened overnight. I received the termination letter in my mail at 8pm, I got the message from the production that they have sent me the termination letter on mail. Within 2-4 mins, there were news articles on it. It was all a PR tactic, I would say. I was not informed. On one hand, they sent me the termination letter, on the other hand, they sent it all over in the news.”

