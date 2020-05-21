'Exhausted' Ranvir Shorey Gets Back Impounded Car After 8-Hour Wait at Police Station

Actor Ranvir Shorey had sought the help of Mumbai Police in case of a medical emergency on Wednesday. He had informed that his car was seized after he took his house help for his wife's delivery.

The coronavirus spread in Maharashtra has forced Mumbai Police to exercise strict lockdown restrictions, leading to the inconvenience of many. One such incident happened with Shorey on Wednesday.

He tweeted, "@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife's delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise."

@MumbaiPolice My car being impounded for taking my household help for his wife’s delivery to hospital. Officer in charge says a child being delivered is not an emergency. Please advise. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

In a series of tweets, he mentioned how an Officer in charge (OIC) filed an FIR and took the car into custody. "Even as other officers have understood the situation and are sympathetic, the OIC, Vijay K Kadam at Jogeshwari highway police chowki decided to file an FIR and impound my car," he tweeted.

"The transgression and highhandedness of one policeman is going to cost me my car and an FIR against my innocent driver," he had also said.

Mumbai Police responded promptly, "Sir, we have followed you. Request you to share your number on DM for us to reach out to you for a few details."

The actor got back his car from the cops on Wednesday evening after an eight-hour wait, during which he waited at the police station. The Scared Games actor posted several tweets from the police station, and finally informed that the car was returned and the FIR dropped.

On Wednesday night, Shorey confirmed in a tweet that his car had been returned and no FIR had been filed. "Thank you Mumbai Police for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost eight hours but not my faith in you," he said.

After more than 8 hours, we have been let go. No FIR, car not impounded. Thank you, @MumbaiPolice @CPMumbaiPolice for listening, albeit a bit late. I may have lost 8 hours, but not my faith in you. — Ranvir Shorey (@RanvirShorey) May 20, 2020

Follow @News18Movies for more