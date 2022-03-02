EXO Leader Suho Hints at K-Pop Band's Comeback; Elated Fans Can't Keep Calm

K-pop band Exo may soon be making their much-awaited comeback. The leader of the nine-member band, Suho, who recently completed his compulsory military service, appeared in an exclusive interview with the Indonesian entertainment channel Insertlive K-Pop. During the interview, which aired on February 28, Suho mentioned that there are future plans not only for a new solo album but also for EXO as a group.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SUHO (@kimjuncotton)

During the interview, Suho said, “Of course, [I’m] preparing an album with EXO members to meet fans.” The 30-year-old singer and actor added that along with an EXO song and a solo album, he has also been thinking of taking on new challenges such as K-dramas and films. Suho made his solo debut in March 2020 with Self-Portrait, which was released two months before his military enlistment in May 2020. Exo’s band members include Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun.

Suho: "of course, me and exo members are planning to prepare an album to meet fans"EXO COMEBACK IS REAL!!! #EXO @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/BvLM2yvxhZ — EXO-L VOTING AND STREAMING SQUAD (@EVSS1485) February 28, 2022

With Suho’s latest statement, fans of the band, who call themselves EXO-L, are ecstatic and sharing their reactions on social media as well. One of the fans commented, “EXO finally feels alive when Suho is discharged from the military. Look, he just came back and we already got news about KJM2 and most importantly EXO comeback. That’s why he’s the best leader ever.”

Advertisement

EXO finally feels alive when suho discharged from military. Look, he just coming backk & we alrdy got a news abt KJM2 also most importantly EXO comeback Thts why he's the best leader ever — _BaekhyunEee0408 (@shesheraaaa) March 1, 2022

Another elated fan tweeted, “EXO is coming back with an album to meet the fans, so it’s a real comeback with performances and fan meetings, I believe in Suho.”

According to Koreaboo, EXO’s managing agency SM Entertainment recently confirmed that EXO Ladder Season 3 would also be happening this year. The new season is scheduled to release in April.

Expressing their enthusiasm ahead of EXO’s comeback, one fan tweeted, “Exols after Suho’s return, Suho Instagram/youtube live, Exo ladder season three being confirmed by SM Ent, Exo comeback in the talks from Suho, and a solo Suho teaser.”

It should be noted that three EXO members Chen, Chanyeol and Baekhyun are still completing their mandatory military service.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.