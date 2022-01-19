EXO Member Chen and Wife Welcome Second Child, SM Entertainment Confirms

EXO member Chen has become a father again. The singer, who had enlisted in the Korean military in October 2020, has welcomed his second child. The news of the baby’s birth comes just a few months after it was reported that Chen and his wife, a non-celebrity, are expecting their second baby.

The news was first reported by the South Korean news portal Xportsnews. A source informed the publication that Chen’s wife had already given birth. Chen’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed the news in a statement to the press. As reported by AllKPop, the statement read, “It’s true that Chen’s wife recently gave birth to their second child."

Chen surprised fans with the news of his wedding in January 2020. “I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with. I was worried and concerned about the situations that would arise as a result of this decision, but I had been discussing with the agency and our members because I wanted to announce the news at least a little bit earlier so I wouldn’t surprise you with the sudden news. Then, a blessing came my way. I am also taken aback, as I cannot do what I had planned with the agency and members, but this blessing has given me more strength. I couldn’t lose any more time thinking about when or how I should announce this, so I mustered up my courage," he revealed in a handwritten letter at the time, as reported by Soompi.

On April 29, 2020, he and his wife welcomed their first baby, a daughter. The singer has chosen to keep his family away from the spotlight. Meanwhile, Chen is currently finishing his compulsory military training and is expected to be discharged from his duties in the spring of 2022.

