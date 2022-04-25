EXO Member Chen Discharged From Military Service, Fans Trend 'Welcome Back Chen' on Twitter

EXO member Chen’s military service is over and the South Korean idol has been officially discharged from his duties on April 25. The singer, whose real name is Kim Jong-dae enlisted in military service on October 26, 2020, 18 months ago. After a long wait, fans are static to have him back. They have started trending #HelloAgainCHEN and #WelcomeBackCHEN on Twitter. In February this year, another member of the South Korean-Chinese Suho was discharged from his military duties. Prior to Suho, two other members of the band were discharged from the military service-Xiumin and D.O. Fellow members Chanyeol and Baekhyun are still in military service.

To celebrate Chen’s return, one fan wrote, “Idk why but I’m getting chills and I’m crying!!! I think I missed this person so much that now I’m unable to control myself! I love you so much, thank you for coming back to us safely.” Another one added, “We missed you so much Kim Jongdae. Welcome back home our Vocal King!💙”

Idk why but I'm getting chills and I'm crying!!! I think I missed this person so much that now I'm unable to control myself!

I love you so much, thank you for coming back to us safely.#HelloAgainCHEN#WelcomeBackCHEN#HelloMyDae #CHEN_Hello #첸 #김종대 #EXO #엑소 @weareoneEXO pic.twitter.com/Bli6EgaNIm — Jekyll ⁹ 😈HELLO,CHEN ! (@punjabi_EXOL) April 25, 2022

Meanwhile, EXO’s agency SM Entertainment confirmed that Chen will be appearing with his fellow members Suho and Kai at Tokyo Dome on August 27 and 28, for SMTOWN LIVE 2022 SMCU EXPRESS in Tokyo, as reported by Pinkvilla.

While he was in military service, he and is non-celebrity wife welcomed their second child.

Chen had surprised fans with the news of his wedding in January 2020. “I have a girlfriend I want to spend the rest of my life with. I was worried and concerned about the situations that would arise as a result of this decision, but I had been discussing with the agency and our members because I wanted to announce the news at least a little bit earlier so I wouldn’t surprise you with the sudden news. Then, a blessing came my way. I am also taken aback, as I cannot do what I had planned with the agency and members, but this blessing has given me more strength. I couldn’t lose any more time thinking about when or how I should announce this, so I mustered up my courage,” he revealed in a handwritten letter at the time, as reported by Soompi.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.