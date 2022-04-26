EXO Member D.O. Tests Positive for Covid-19, Halts All Activities

South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO’s vocalist D.O has tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed his agency SM Entertainment, as reported by Allkpop.com. According to the agency, D.O, whose real name is Doh Kyung-soo tested positive on April 25 despite completing two rounds of vaccination. “Hello. This is SM Entertainment. EXO’s D.O. tested positive for COVID-19 today (April 25). D.O. has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine and currently does not have any symptoms. He has halted all activities and is self-quarantining and getting treatment at home in accordance to guidelines from health authorities. As we thoroughly observe these guidelines, we will prioritize our artist’s health and safety and do our best so he can focus on recovery. Thank you,” the official statement read.

Earlier this month, it was reported that D.O. will soon be stepping back into the world of acting. He will be starring in an upcoming Korean drama based on the judiciary system. According to a report by Soompi, D.O. will be starring as the protagonist in the upcoming drama, Prosecutor Jin’s Victory also titled True Swordsmanship. D.O. has already impressed the audience with his acting skills in dramas like It’s Okay, That’s Love, Cart, My Annoying Brother, 100 Days My Prince, Swing Kids, Along with the Gods, I Remember You.

The 29-year-old actor will be seen playing a lawyer who is armed with his penchant for bringing justice to his clients by challenging the sanctuaries created by wealth and power. D.O. will be seen taking down the greedy people using expedient methods over conventional ones. Prosecutor Jin’s Victory will be the K-pop idol’s first drama since his military service ended.

Meanwhile, yesterday, April 25, EXO member Chen was discharged from his military services after 18 months. EXO fans rejoiced and trended Welcome Back Chen on Twitter.

