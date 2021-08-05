EXO Member Xiumin Tests Positive for Coronavirus, K-pop Band Goes Into Quarantine

K-pop star Xiumin, a member of the boyband EXO, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, the group’s management agency said Thursday. The 31-year-old singer, real name Kim Min-seok, had initially tested negative in a screening test conducted last week but tested positive in an additional test after feeling unwell. The company said all members of the group and relevant employees have also taken screening tests and went into home isolation, according to Yonhap.

Xiumin is the latest coronavirus case in the South Korean entertainment scene. Several celebrities - such as actor Ji Chang-wook, model Han Hye-jin and members of boy band TREASURE - had tested positive. South Korea on Thursday reported 1,776 new COVID-19 cases, raising the total caseload to 205,702, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency. It marked the second day that daily cases stayed in the 1,700s.

Xiumin was revealed as the seventh member of South Korean-Chinese boy group Exo in January 2012. The group debuted on April 8, 2012, and consists of nine members - Xiumin, Suho, Lay, Baekhyun, Chen, Chanyeol, D.O., Kai and Sehun. Their music—released and performed in Korean, Mandarin, and Japanese—primarily incorporates pop, hip-hop, and R&B, including elements of electronic dance music genres such as house and trap.

The band ranked as one of the top five most influential celebrities on the Forbes Korea Power Celebrity list from 2014 to 2018 and have been labeled “Kings of K-pop" and the “Biggest boyband in the world" by various media outlets.

