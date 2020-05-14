EXO Members Pay Heartfelt Tribute to Suho as He Enlists in Military Service, See Pic

Just a month after celebrating the success of his debut solo album, Korean pop star and EXO band member Suho has another reason to rejoice. The K-pop singer has been recently enlisted for the mandatory military service, essential for every South Korean youth.

Before he sets out for his journey, he received a heartfelt tribute from his band members. Suho shared a group picture on the app Lysn with EXO members Chanyeol, Kai, Baekhyun, Sehun, and Chen who came together to support their ‘best leader’ as he embarks for his new journey.

While Lay Zhung couldn’t be present in person for his friend, she shared an Instagram story to wish health and good luck to his parting team member.

Suho announced his military enlistment recently along with an emotional note. The 28-year-old posted a handwritten note on Lysn, in which he mentioned, “On May 14, I will be enlisting in the military to carry out my duties. I think I will really miss our EXO-L during that time. I hope our EXO-L, who think of me and love me every day, will always be healthy. I sincerely thank you, and I love you (sic)."

The K-pop star was enlisted at the Nonsan Army Training Center in South Chungcheong Province. After taking basic training for four weeks, he will be assigned as a public service worker. He will be discharged from his duties on February 13, 2022.

He is the third member from EXO to join the mandatory military service, following the footsteps of Xiumin (Minseok) and D.O (Kyungsoo). While Xiumin was enlisted on May 7, 2019, D.O’s enlistment came on July 1 last year.

Follow @News18Movies for more