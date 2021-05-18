EXO Star Chanyeol's Management Taking Legal Action Against Netizens Spreading Rumours About K-pop Star

K-pop star Chanyeol’s management SM Entertainment has been taking legal action against netizens who spread rumors about the EXO member. With the help of the police, they have been identifying and suing people who have been spreading rumours and insulting their artists on social media.

SM Entertainment, one of the top artist management companies in South Korea, said, “We sued those who spread false rumors about Chanyeol, and as far as we know, the police have identified those who were accused and forwarded them to the prosecution with a recommendation for indictment.”

“This is just one of the cases of infringement on our artists’ rights, which the agency is consistently taking legal action for. We are taking legal action against the spread of false rumors, insult, and more regarding our artists, including Chanyeol," Soompi quoted a statement from the agency.

Fans of the K-pop star have supported SM Entertainment’s move and are glad that their idol is being cleared of lies and falsehoods.

So happy finally Chanyeol got justice. Thank you Chanyeol for staying strong, you are one of the precious human in the world, we never doubted you, we will always be there for you.APOLOGIZE TO CHANYEOL#ApologizeToChanyeol #CHANYEOL #찬열 #燦烈 #EXO #엑소 @weareoneEXO — ᴸnab☆ (@nabilasagita17) May 17, 2021

Last October, Chanyeol was embroiled in a controversy about his personal life. At the time, SM Entertainment announced that they had no official statement. Four months later, Chanyeol wrote a letter addressed to his fans where he alluded to the controversy.

Chanyeol enlisted in the military as an active duty soldier in March. The ‘Hug Me’ crooner will be back by September 28, 2022. Prior to his enlistment, he starred in the film The Box.

