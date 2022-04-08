EXO’s Lay Parts Ways with SM Entertainment After a Decade, Shares Handwritten Letter For Fans; See Post

EXO’s Lay Parts Ways with SM Entertainment After a Decade with Handwritten Letter to Fans; See Post

It was exactly a decade back that EXO had made their debut. On this special day, EXO’s Lay dedicated a special handwritten letter to all his fans. In the letter, he hints at parting ways with SM Entertainment.

In the post that he shared on his social media, Lay wrote, “Ten years of growth. Thank you all. Thank you to my EXO brothers for your company and encouragement. Thanks to my colleagues at SM for witnessing every step of my growth and achievement. Thank you to all of my fans for your unconditional love and support."

He further added, “It’s time to say goodbye as an employee of SM. It’s also my new beginning as a 30-year old. But I will always be the Lay when my members need me. I’m your family member in China, Zhang Yixing. Love you forever. EXO, let’s love." While he wrote one in English, the other is in Korean Captioning it, he wrote, “This decade is one of the greatest gifts I could’ve ever received.” See the post here:

While he has hinted at parting ways with SM Entertainment, he will very much be a part of EXO. The K-pop band, that started off 10 years back, has now become one of the most popular and loved groups amongst fans. Lay himself has also broadened his horizon by releasing music as a solo artist, and by acting in several shows and films. He is awaiting the release of the films Unexpected Love, and No More Bets. His new single, JIU, also released today on 8th April.

EXO is also expected to release a full group music this year, and we wonder whether Lay will be a part of it. Fans, of course, can only hope for the best.

Meanwhile, EXO’s D.O. recently confirmed his comeback to TV with the KBS Drama ‘Prosecutor Jin’s Victory’ where he will essay the lead role. EXO’s Sehun too will return to acting with the K-Drama Love- Hara High School.

