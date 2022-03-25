EXO's Sehun To Play Lead In Love, Hara High School; Fans Want BLACKPINK's Jisoo To Star With Him

EXO member Sehun will be seen playing the lead role of an 18-year-old basketball player in an upcoming K-drama. It has been confirmed that the K-pop idol will be making his acting comeback with TVING’s original drama titled Love, Hara High School. This would be his first K-drama series since he appeared in Now, We Are Breaking Up which was released last year.

As reported by Soompi, Sports Chosun reported the news of the EXO member’s acting comeback. Soon, SM Entertainment confirmed that Sehun will be seen in Love, Hara High School. “It is true that Sehun will be starring as the main character Go Yoo in TVING’s new original drama Love, Hara High School,” a source from the agency revealed.

In Love, Hara High School, Sehun will headline the story about friendship and love. The series is said to deal with subjects of cellular memory. Sehun will be playing the role of the high school student Go Yoo who is known as a genius at basketball. While he is great at sports, he will also be shown as an average student in the class. While Go Yoo doesn’t have time to date, he is busy protecting Joon Hee. He donates a kidney to Joon Hee which complicated the situation.

Sehun’s new project has fans excited. Many are glad that he is making his acting comeback. A few are also suggesting who could play the female role, with BLACKPINK member Jisoo, Business Proposal’s Kim Sejeong and Han So-hee topping the suggestions.

I dont know.. I was #Jisoo to be Co Actor with Our #SehunThey will be perfect!@weareoneEXO— Khan La (@KhanLa03193144) March 24, 2022

Sehun male lead in tving original drama “Love do it" I want jisoo as female lead #SEHUN #JISOO pic.twitter.com/tlMlzyj10E— ︎︎︎︎︎︎︎_︎︎︎︎︎︎ (@Diorsehunxjisoo) March 24, 2022

Can We get sehun and Han so hee please https://t.co/ozdR3qMGwv— Bibibi (@Bibibi_0767) March 24, 2022

Love, Hara High School is written by scriptwriter Kang Bo Ra and helmed by The Great Queen Seondeok and Kangchi, the Beginning director Kim Jin Sung. The filming is slated to start in April and the show is likely to premiere later this year.

