Expert Committees on Rationalisation of Film Media Units Submit Report to Prakash Javadekar

The Expert Committees on Rationalisation of Film Media Units and Review of Autonomous Bodies submitted its report to I&B minister Prakash Javadekar. The chairman of the committees Bimal Julka was present at the venue while other members joined via video conferencing.

The committees were appointed under Bimal Julka for rationalisation and professionalisation of institutes related to film activities. The other prominent members of the committee were Rahul Rawail, AK Bir, Shyama Prasad and TS Nagabharana. The Special Secretary and Financial Advisor (I&B), MD, NFDC, CEO, CFSI and Director, NFAI were also members

The committee held eight meetings and recommended specific roadmaps for the National Film Development Corporation, Films division, Children’s Film Society of India, Satyajit Ray Film and Television Institute, Directorate of Film Festivals, and National Film Archives of India.

Here are the recommendations of the committee:

1. It has suggested an umbrella configuration with four broad verticals under which institutes should work viz. Production, Festival, Heritage and Knowledge.

2. These verticals would be headed by professionals.

3. It recommends creation of Film Promotion Fund to aid independent filmmakers for making commercial films.

The Expert Committee on Rationalisation/Closure/Merger of Film Media Units had the following terms of reference:

1. To review the functioning of NFDC and CFSI.

2. To recommend whether to close NFDC and CFSI and explore any other alternatives, if required.

3. To finalise the nature of the proposal Umbrella Organisation like a Government body, a PSU or an autonomous organisation.

4. To finalise the mandate of the proposed Umbrella Organisation after reviewing the mandate of all the constituent media units.

5. To finalise the organisational structure of the proposed umbrella organisation.

Later, Prakash Javadekar said, “The report will not remain in the shelf. I will myself go through the report and discuss about it with my Ministry officials. The recommendations of the reports will be implemented after due diligence."