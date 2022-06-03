Explained: AP Govt To Regulate Cinema Ticket Sales Through A New Portal

The Andhra Pradesh government has introduced new regulations concerning the sale of cinema tickets online in the state. The Andhra Pradesh Film Development Corporation (APFDC) has been designated as the Nodal Agency for the online ticketing platform.

According to the instructions, all cinemas in the state must enter into an arrangement with the Nodal Agency and sell movie tickets solely through the provided portal. The portal will open booking slots for future releases a week before the film enters theatres, and theatres should exclusively sell tickets through this portal, while multiplex chains may utilise third-party applications or portals.

The government anticipates that if sales are under its regulations, there will be no misrepresentation of collections, thereby also preventing tax evasion. The ticket pricing issues caused quite a stir in the state and many celebs routinely held talks with Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy to address the concerns.

Each ticket will be subject to a 2% service fee. The government wants theatres to build the infrastructure for online ticket sales, stating unequivocally that every theatre must have it. The government has said that tickets for the new film will only be available the week before.

The AP government said earlier this year that it will shortly launch its movie ticket purchasing system for online sales. The decision was announced by the government’s Home Department. The AP State Film, Television, and Theatre Development Corporation will oversee the ticketing portal.

