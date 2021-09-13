Explained: Full History Behind Govinda and Nephew Krushna Abhishek's Fallout

Govinda’s fallout with nephew Krushna Abhishek, who has been a regular on The Kapil Sharma Show, is in the news once again. Govinda appeared on The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday Night’s episode. His wife Sunita and daughter Tina also accompanied the actor while son Yashvardhan made a special appearance. The family was seen indulging in a laugh riot with Kapil Sharma and his cast while sharing some fun anecdotes about each other. However, his nephew Krushna refused to be part of the episode.

Before appearing on the show, Sunita Ahuja said in an interview that there was no chance of a reconciliation with Krushna and his wife Kashmera Shah, which has once again brought to fore their very public family feud. So, how did they get to this point? Let’s take it back to the very beginning.

Govinda got irked by Krushna Abhishek’s comment (2016)

Govinda got upset with Krushna Abhishek over a comment that the latter made on his show. In an old interview, Govinda had slammed his nephew for “making money by insulting others on television." He revealed that he was “extremely upset" with the ‘Maine Govinda ko apna mama rakha hai’ remark. In his defence, Krushna had said that the comment “wasn’t in bad taste."

Krushna Abhishek got upset with Govinda for appearing on Kapil Sharma’s show (2016)

In 2016, Govinda had made an appearance on Sony’s The Kapil Sharma Show along with his wife Sunita and daughter Tina to promote his comeback film Jagga Jasoos. This appearance seemed to have disappointed Krushna Abhishek, who hosted the Comedy Night Love – a rival show on Colors at the time. “Somehow our dates didn’t seem to match. I messaged him again four days ago, but to my shock, I learnt that he and his wife were shooting with Kapil. I was aghast as I expected him to support his nephew," Krushna had expressed his displeasure at the time.

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja blasted Krushna Abhishek’s wife Kashmera Shah for her controversial tweet (2018)

In 2018, Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja had called out Krushna’s wife Kashmera Shah for her tweet about some “people who dance for money." Sunita had alleged that Kashmera was referring to Govinda, and the couple decided to cut off ties with the the two. Krushna had later clarified that it was meant for his sister Arti Singh, but it didn’t change anything. The whole fiasco resulted in a public fallout between the two families.

Govinda’s wife Sunita Ahuja refused to share stage with Krushna on The Kapil Sharma Show (2019)

In 2019, Krushna Abhishek, who was playing Sapna on The Kapil Sharma Show at the time, was reportedly asked not to attend a segment with Govinda and his wife Sunita Ahuja present on the stage. In an interview with TOI, Krushna revealed he was sad and shocked to learn Sunita did not want to share the stage with him. “I was told by the team that Sunita mami didn’t want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show," Krushna had said.

Krushna opted out of The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Govinda as guest (2020)

In 2020, Krushna himself decided to opt out of TKSS episode featuring Govinda as a celebrity guest. Krusnha told Bombay Times in an interview, “I learnt about Chi Chi mama coming on the show around 10 days ago. Since Sunita mami wasn’t accompanying him, the team thought that I would have no qualms performing. However, the incident has left a bad taste in my mouth. Last year, she didn’t want me to perform in front of them, but this time, I had reservations."

Krushna Abhishek once again refused to be part of The Kapil Sharma Show episode with Govinda (2021)

Krushna recently said that he opted out of Sunday’s episode of The Kapil Sharma Show featuring Govinda to avoid any sort of unpleasantness. Krushna said when he learnt Govinda will be the guest on an episode, he decided to not “adjust" his dates.

