Explained: What's with the Final Season of a TV Series Splitting Into Parts

In the West, TV series have found a new way of reinventing their formats. Breaking a particular season into parts is the new trend that the makers are finding huge value in. Money Heist, Lucifer, Better Call Saul, The Walking Dead and Breaking Bad have tried this formula. In India too, Gangs of Wasseypur experimented with this format and was a success. Upcoming film Pushpa, with Allu Arjun and Fahadh Faasil, will also be released in parts in two years.

Now, there are several reasons that series producers and directors take this route. Sometimes, the material is just too much to be packaged into one season, so they end up doing it parts, with a little telecast break in between. At times, there is more focus on detailing and creating a visual rhythm that can only be achieved with an increased time frame. Other times, production breaks lead to a season splitting into various parts. Also, cost also plays an important role in whether a show is played out in parts or not. For instance, say the initial cost estimate was for a limited season only, but later it was changed to have more episodes or parts.

Here we take a look at some of the TV series that split their particular seasons into parts.

Breaking Bad

Highly acclaimed AMC series Breaking Bad came out with two parts of its fifth and final season. It was released in 8 episodes in each batch over 2102-13.

Lucifer

Netflix renewed Lucifer for a final season of 10 episodes. However, it was extended with 16 episodes, with the season finally splitting into 8 episodes each for 2 parts.

Better Call Saul

Like Breaking Bad, its prequel Better Call Saul will be releasing its sixth and final season in two parts, if reports are to be believed. Unlike the other seasons that consisted of 10 episodes each, the upcoming season is with 13 episodes and AMC may end up splitting it.

Money Heist

Money Heist is headed for an epic finale. The makers have announced recently that the thriller will be ending in two parts, released with some gap in between.

The Walking Dead

Due to its lengthy storyline, zombie thriller The Walking Dead has at various times gone ahead with splitting a season. The Walking Dead season 11, which will also be the last, has been divided into three parts of eight episodes each. The first batch will premiere on August 22.

