'Explore More Together': Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar on Vacation in Egypt

Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar are having the time of their lives. The two are often seen vacationing in dreamy places and this time, they have gone to Egypt for a relaxing holiday. They have been sharing videos and photos from their vacation. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar also went surfing and the actor-model shared a video and confessed their love for his wife.

In the video, the couple can be seen surfing and across the video, it is written, “With love from 100 feet below the surface” and both are making heart signs. Milind and Ankita have captioned the video as “Explore More! Together” followed by a red heart emoji. The video has Brahmastra song Kesariya playing in the background.

Fans have filled the comment section with words like “amazing” and “beautiful.”

Check out the video here:



Milind Soman and his wife Ankita Konwar are fitness enthusiasts and are often seen participating in marathons and fitness challenges. At the age of 56, Milind can surely give any newcomer model actor a run for their money.

Even on birthdays and anniversaries, Milind and Ankita try to do something special to celebrate the day. Milind Soman and Ankita Konwar got married on April 22, 2018, in a close-knit ceremony. The two got married as per Marathi customs.

For the uninitiated, at the time of their wedding, Milind was 52 and Ankita was 26. The two have an age gap of 26 years. But the age gap has never stopped them from expressing their love for each other.

This was Milind’s second marriage as he was earlier married to Mylene Jampanoi. They got married in 2006 and got divorced in 2009. After his divorce, Milind Soman also dated Madhu Sapre.

On the work front, Milind Soman was last seen in Amazon Prime’s Four More Shots Please. He has also co-judged India’s Next Top Model, with Malaika Arora and Anusha Dandekar.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here