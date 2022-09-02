Extraordinary Attorney Woo Actor Kang Tae Oh to Enlist in Military after Mid September; Read Deets

Popular South Korean actor and singer Kang Tae Oh will enlist as an active duty soldier on September 20. The 28-year-old officially announced his plans for military enlistment in an online fan meeting- TikTok Stage Connect: SweeTaeOh, reported celebrity news portal Soompi. The former 5urprise member had previously revealed that his latest release Extraordinary Attorney Woo, currently streaming on Netflix, would be his last before joining the military. Back then, Kang Tae Oh had not revealed a specific date for his enlistment.

The actor and singer, who catapulted to fame after starring in shows such as First First Love, Run On, and Extraordinary Attorney Woo – held an online fan meeting on August 31 to break the news to his fans. At the time of the reveal, he had already completed filming for Target, his upcoming thriller movie with Shin Hye Sun, according to the Soompi report.

An entertainment portal named All K-pop quoted the actor as saying, “The message has arrived for me. I was called to fulfill my duty to my country and I will enlist in the military on September 20. For my fans who'll wait for me, I'll sing Kim Dong Ryul's song 'Thank You' as a token of appreciation. Thank you for making such good memories with me. I'll return with a healthy mindset.”

Kang Tae Oh – who is earning accolades for Extraordinary Attorney Woo, a legal drama that deals with a lawyer with Asperger's syndrome – recently caught up with his fellow cast and crew members of his drama Run On to bid farewell before he leaves for his enlistment, the report added. The actor went on to share photos from the reunion with former co-stars such as Im Siwan, Girls’ Generation’s Sooyoung, and Shin Se Kyung. Also present were popular South Korean director Lee Jae Hoon and writer Park Si Hyun.

Kang Tae Oh, who is also popularly known as the 'People's Servant' and 'People's Guilty', is rising as one of the most popular icons in the South Korean entertainment industry.

