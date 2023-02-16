Extrapolations Trailer: Adarsh Gourav Shares Frame With Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Tobey Maguire

Adarsh Gourav is a promising actor as seen from his performance in Mohit Chaddha’s thriller film Mom as well as Ramin Bahrani’s drama The White Tiger which also fetched him a BAFTA nomination. Now the actor is all set to put his acting skills to test with his upcoming Apple Original Series Extrapolations where he will be seen sharing screen space with Meryl Streep, Kit Harington, Edward Norton, Gemma Chan, Forest Whitaker, Tobey Maguire, and Sienna Miller.

On Thursday, Adarsh Gourav took to his Instagram handle to unveil the trailer for the same. He wrote in the caption, “Window into our future. Act now. Premiering on the 17th March exclusively on @appletvplus. Directed by the wonderful @richiemehta. And what a dream to be working with Keri Russell, @gaz choudhry, @zuleikharobinson, and House of Waris."

Meanwhile, the immersive trailer brilliantly captured the pathos created by climate change and how the human race is trying to fight it out in the unhospitable conditions. The series that’ll have eight consecutive episodes is touted to take the viewers into the future where Earth is plagued by several natural calamities brought about by climate change and people and things have to adapt in lieu with that. Extrapolations is billed to cover a 33-year timespan.

The description of the trailer on YouTube read, “Eight interwoven stories about love, work, faith and family from across the globe will explore the intimate, life-altering choices that must be made when the planet is changing faster than the population. Every story is different, but the fight for our future is universal. And when the fate of humanity is up against a ticking clock, the battle between courage and complacency has never been more urgent. Are we brave enough to become the solution to our own undoing before it’s too late?”

Earlier, Adarsh Gourav had shared in a statement that working with great acting luminaries in this project has been a surreal experience for the actor. He had stated, “This is beyond anything I can express to be honest. But to be working with such an incredible team at such an early juncture of my career is truly rewarding. I’m elated to be part of this project and grateful that I will be working alongside some of the very best in the business. I have grown up and looked up to each of my co-stars and now to be sharing screen space with them is incredible. This story is such an important one to be told for our current generation and is tied in with the realities of today.”

