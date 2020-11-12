Extremely Sad and Shocking: Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Asif Basra's Tragic Demise

One of the finest actors of Hindi cinema, Asif Basra was found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Mcleodganj on Thursday. The actor’s body was reportedly found hanging at a private complex near a cafe on Jogibada Road in McLeodganj.

The death of the senior actor, who worked in critically acclaimed movies like Saanjh, Kai Po Che, Black Friday, Hichki, and Parzania, sent a shock wave across the Hindi film industry.

Director Hansal Mehta was one of the first people to express his shock. The Scam 1992 director tweeted, “Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad.”

Director Suparn Verma, who shot a movie with him a few months ago, was shocked to hear the actor's tragic demise.

Oh god no!... we shot with him a few months ago... what a lovely actor... no!!!!!! https://t.co/hBRWQlEHLw — Suparn S Varma (@Suparn) November 12, 2020

Oh this is tragic and heartbreaking. A dear friend and always had a good tip to give. We just acted together in #Hostages2 recently for @DisneyPlusHS Really heartbroken to hear about you dear friend 💔 #AsifBasra https://t.co/YH22KKUi61 — Danish Husain । دانش حُسین । दानिश हुसैन (@DanHusain) November 12, 2020

This can’t be true Asif Bhai, we have done so much work together from Kai Po Che to Hostages 2 I can not believe this!Whatttt is happening??????????? #asifbasra 😞 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) November 12, 2020

In shock. Cant believe that we have lost him. #asifbasra Used to meet him so often at the park jogging. He would tell me not to jog sideways,I might loose balance and hurt myself."Paatal Lok" Actor Asif Basra Found Dead In Himachal Pradesh Home https://t.co/Fi6ld6MkyT via @ndtv — অনির Onir اونیر ओनिर (@IamOnir) November 12, 2020

So sad to hear about untimely death of great actor #AsifBasra Huge loss 🙏 — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) November 12, 2020

Basra was born in Maharashtra's Amravati in 1967. He moved to Mumbai in 1989 to pursue his acting career.