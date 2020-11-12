News18 Logo

1-MIN READ

Extremely Sad and Shocking: Bollywood Celebrities Mourn Asif Basra's Tragic Demise

Asif Basra in Parzania

Most recently known for his roles in Paatal Lok and Hostages 2, Asif Basra had appeared in a number of Bollywood films, including Black Friday and Parzania.

One of the finest actors of Hindi cinema, Asif Basra was found dead in Himachal Pradesh's Mcleodganj on Thursday. The actor’s body was reportedly found hanging at a private complex near a cafe on Jogibada Road in McLeodganj.

The death of the senior actor, who worked in critically acclaimed movies like Saanjh, Kai Po Che, Black Friday, Hichki, and Parzania, sent a shock wave across the Hindi film industry.

Director Hansal Mehta was one of the first people to express his shock. The Scam 1992 director tweeted, “Asif Basra! Can't be true... This is just very, very sad.”

Director Suparn Verma, who shot a movie with him a few months ago, was shocked to hear the actor's tragic demise.

Basra was born in Maharashtra's Amravati in 1967. He moved to Mumbai in 1989 to pursue his acting career.


