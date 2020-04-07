MOVIES

Ezra Miller Allegedly Chokes a Woman in Viral Video from Iceland Bar

A video is going viral on social media that allegedly shows Miller choking a female fan in an Iceland bar.

  • PTI
  • Last Updated: April 7, 2020, 11:45 AM IST
Actor Ezra Miller has landed in a controversy after a video went viral on social media, allegedly showing him choking a female fan in an Iceland bar.

The eight-second-long video, which has angered many fans of the actor, shows Miller saying to the woman, "Oh, you wanna fight? That's what you wanna do?"


The woman seemed to be jokingly preparing for a fight but is taken aback as Miller, 27, reaches for her neck and pushes her against a truck.


The actor then slams her on the ground as the person recording the video, says, "Whoa, bro. Bro."



According to Variety, the incident happened on April 1 at a bar in Reykjavik, Iceland.


Sources from the bar, Prikio Kaffihus, confirmed that Miller got involved in "a serious altercation" and was later escorted out.


Another source at the bar said the altercation took place after Miller was confronted by a group of eager fans, who were quite pushy.


Things then escalated, with Miller losing his temper at one woman in particular.


Miller is best known for starring in movies such as Justice League and Fantastic Beasts series.


The actor is yet to comment on the video.

