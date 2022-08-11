Ezra Miller Courts Controversy as Police Fails to Locate Mother, Children Allegedly Staying at Flash Actor's Farm

The Flash actor Ezra Miller has been making the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. The actor who has been in trouble with the law several times in the past has once again found himself in the midst of controversy. According to a report by Rolling Stone, a young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with the actor at their Vermont farm are reportedly missing. The Vermont State Police, who are looking for the family, suspect that the star may be concealing their whereabouts.

According to court documents obtained by the publication, the Vermont police have attempted at lear twice over the weekend to serve the mom, 25, an emergency care order requested by the State Attorney’s office demanding the removal of her kids from her care and from the property. The report also states that the actor has told the police that the family hadn’t lived on his property in months but the State Attorney’s office said it seemed like an attempt to “evade service” of the order.

The publication further added that it was during one of those visits that the actor was accused of stealing alcohol in May from a Vermont home while the owners were away.

The mother was reportedly active on social media and posted frequently on Instagram from Miller’s property until mid-July, following which the account appeared to have been deleted. Concerns over the children’s safety reportedly promoted the police to take action as there were claims of unattended guns lying around the house.

Meanwhile, Miller is ordered to appear in Vermont Superior Court on September 26 for an arraignment on the burglary charge. On the work front, Ezra Miller is starring in an upcoming ‘The Flash’ film, which is a DC Films production.

In March, Miller was arrested in Hilo, Hawaii, and charged with disorderly conduct and harassment following an incident in a bar, according to police. On April 19, the actor pleaded no contest and was fined $500 for the disorderly conduct charge, a court record shows. The harassment charge was dismissed.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here