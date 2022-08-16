Ezra Miller Seeks Treatment for 'Complex Mental Health Issues', Apologises for 'Past Behaviour'

Actor Ezra Miller has found themselves in the midst of controversy following his various violent outbreaks. The Flash actor has been making headlines for being on the wrong side of the law. Now, Miller finally acknowledged their mental health problems through a statement provided to a publication. They revealed that they are suffering from ‘complex mental health issues.’ The statement which was provided to Variety by a representative being, “Having recently gone through a time of intense crisis, I now understand that I am suffering complex mental health issues and have begun ongoing treatment. I want to apologise to everyone that I have alarmed and upset with my past behaviour. I am committed to doing the necessary work to get back to a healthy, safe and productive stage in my life.”

Miller, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, was arrested back in March for disorderly conduct following an alleged physical altercation with patrons after having hurled obscenities at clients at a karaoke bar in Hawaii.

In the following month, the ‘Justice League’ star was again taken into custody in Hawaii for second-degree assault by Leilani Estates Subdivision police authorities in Pahoa for reportedly throwing a chair, which hit a 26-year-old woman and left a half-inch cut on her forehead, after being told to leave during a private get-together.

Earlier this month, Miller was charged with felony burglary in Vermont. Miller is also accused by the parents of 18-year-old activist of grooming and manipulating the teen.

Meanwhile, another recent report by Rolling Stone states that a young mother and her three children who were allegedly living with the actor at their Vermont farm are reportedly missing. The Vermont State Police, who are looking for the family, suspect that the star may be concealing their whereabouts.

(With IANS inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here