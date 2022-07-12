F3: Fun And Frustration Gets Official Digital Release Date To Stream On Sonyliv

After the laughter riot in the cinemas, F3: Fun and Frustration is all set to make the audience laugh on the digital platform now. Fans have been patiently waiting for the film to premiere on the OTT platform. The OTT giant, Sony LIV, had acquired the digital streaming rights of the film for a hefty amount. The film is all set to stream from July 22, this year.

The fun franchise has slapstick comedy, which has entertained the audience by stars Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada in the lead.

The OTT platform shared the news on social media. The caption of the video read: “Be prepared for a hilarious journey with Venkatesh Daggubati, Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, Pooja Hegde and Mehreen Pirzada. Watch F3 on SonyLiv from July 22.”

Here have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SonyLIV (@sonylivindia)

The film grossed around Rs 134 crore worldwide at the box office. The comic entertainer is the sequel to the film F2. It is directed by Anil Ravipudi and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Shirish.

Meanwhile, Victory Venkatesh will next be seen in Aata Nade Veta Nade, helmed by Teja. This will be Venkatesh’s 72nd film. Apart from this, he also has the Telugu remake of the Tamil film Vikram Vedha in his kitty. Along with him, his nephew Rana Dagubati will star in the adaptation. Gayathri-Pushkar is the director of the film. R Madhavan and Vijay Sethupathi will play key roles in the film. While Maddy played a cop, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen in the antagonistic role.

Makers are hopeful to see a positive response on the OTT as well after they received it on the silver screen.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.