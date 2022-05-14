F3 Hindi Remake: Anil Ravipudi Wants Either Shah Rukh or Salman Khan to Reprise Venkatesh's Role?

Venkatesh starrer comedy Telugu comedy-drama F3 is set to hit the theatres soon, and the talks about the movie’ Hindi adaptation have already started. Apart from Venkatesh, the movie also features Varun Tej, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Mehreen Pirzada who reprise their roles from the previous film alongside Sunil and Sonal Chauhan. While there is already a lot of excitement around the film, the movie’s director-writer Anil Ravipudi has further piqued the curiosity of fans around the film with his latest statement. As per a report in ETimes, Anil wants either Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan to reprise the role of Venkatesh in the Hindi remake.

As per the report in the news portal, Anil is keen to direct the Hindi adaptation of the comedy franchise and had conveyed the same to the producer Dil Raju. The writer-director also has a wish list of actors for it. Reportedly, Anil wants either Shah Rukh Khan or Salman Khan to reprise the role of Venkatesh in the movie. As for Varun Tej’s part, Anil has actors like Varun Dhawan and Kartik Aaryan in his mind.

According to the report, it shouldn’t be difficult to rope in the actors as Venkatesh is already working with Salman in Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali and Dil Raju is producing Kartik’s upcoming film, Shehzada.

For those unaware, Boney Kapoor has already acquired the rights of ‘F2’ and has roped in Anees Bazmee to direct the Hindi version. However, they are yet to finalise the actors for the movie.

On the work front, Shah Rukh has films like ‘Pathaan’, Atlee’s commercial entertainer, and Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki in his pipeline.

Salman, on the other hand, has Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali in the pipeline. He will also be appearing in the Telugu film Godfather, alongside Telugu icon Chiranjeevi, Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana. Salman also has Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif which is slated to release in 2023 and will also be making a cameo in Pathaan which is scheduled to be released on Republic Day next year. Pathaan will star Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padulone in lead roles.

As per a report in MidDay, Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali’s team is all set to get the cameras rolling today. Ahead of the big shoot, director Farhad Samji’s teams have erected two huge sets. The report states that the team will commence the shoot at Golden Tobacco factory in Vile Parle where they have built one set to resemble a metro station. The team did not find it feasible to shoot in the real location as crowd management problems posed an issue.

As suggested by the report, the shoot is expected to go on for 10 days, following which the team will shoot an extensive schedule at Mehboob Studio in Bandra.

