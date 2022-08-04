F3 Star Mehreen Pirzada Looks Absolutely Gorgeous In Floral Print Lehenga

Actress Mahreen Pirzada, who predominantly works in Telugu films, is quite active on social media. She shares various photos and videos with her fans. Recently, the actress uploaded some beautiful pictures from her recent event.

Needless to say, the actress looked ever so gorgeous in a floral printed lehenga, which she paired with a blouse embellished with floral embroidery. She also wore a matching belt and carried a netted ombre dupatta. The actress has kept her hair open and opted for a nude makeup with blushy cheeks and pink lips. She also wore statement earrings that added extra glam to her outfit. Seeing the photo, her friends and fans showered love on the 26-year-old star in the comment box.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN (@mehreenpirzadaa)



A couple of days ago, the actress shared another photo on her social media where she is seen in a basic ribbed V-neck t-shirt, which she paired with a denim jacket. She tied her hair in a high ponytail and wore a magenta pink rose earring. Seeing the photo, fans went crazy. As one of them commented, “Gorgeous”, another one wrote “So cute”. The post was loved by all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MEHREEN (@mehreenpirzadaa)



On the work front, Mahreen made her acting debut in 2016, with the Telugu film Krishna Gaadi Veera Prema Gaadha. She also made her Hindi debut with Phillauri and her Tamil debut with Nenjil Thunivirundhal both in 2017.

In 2019, Mehreen gained immense popularity for her acting in F2 directed by Anil Ravipudi. And now she also acted in the sequel F3, which was a commercial success at the box office. Up next she has actor Vikrant’s Spark.

The film is a high-octane action thriller and also features Vennela Kishore, Satya, Srikanth Iyengar, and Annapurnamma.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here