F3 Trailer Out: Venkatesh, Varun Tej-starrer Looks Colourful and Funny -- Watch

Daggubati Venkatesh and Varun Tej are gearing up to entertain the fans with their upcoming film F3. The makers on Monday unveiled the theatrical trailer of the much-awaited Telugu movie. And, from the trailer, it seems that the film is going to be a fun-filled sequel to the blockbuster film F2.

The trailer suggests that the film is a comedy-drama centred on the lead characters Venkatesh and Varun Tej’s obsession with money and the problems they face while trying to make more.

The trailer begins with the voiceover of actor Murali Sharma calling money, the sixth primordial element after the five elements of nature. With the lead actors’ dialogues and action, the trailer looks colourful and has an all-time entertainer touch. Overall, the trailer looks fantastic and promises the film to be an absolute treat for viewers.

With a different body language, Venkatesh suffers from night vision issues, while Varun Tej stammers, which has boosted the comedy quotient of the film. The film also shows the glamourous side of two female leads — Tamannaah Bhatia and Mehreen Pirzada.

Anil Ravipudi’s comedy-drama directorial also stars Sonal Chauhan, Nata Kireeti actors Rajendra Prasad and Sunil in other prominent roles. Moreover, Butta Bomma and Pooja Hegde will be seen shaking a leg in a Party song.

F3 is a standalone sequel to F2: Fun and Frustration, both directed by Anil Ravipudi. In the sequel, Venkatesh, Varun Tej, Tamannaah, and Pirzada will be seen reprising their roles from the first film.

The film’s technical crew consists of Sai Sriram handling the camera and Tammiraju editing. Presented by Dil Raju, F3 is backed by Shirish under Sri Venkateswara Creations. Harshith Reddy is the co-producer. F3 is all set to hit the big screen on May 27.

