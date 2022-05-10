F3's Tamannaah Bhatia, Sonal Chauhan Join Host Suma Kanakali in Cash Chat Show, Promo Out

Mallemaalaa’s Cash program, hosted by Suma Kanakala, is one of the most successful celebrity talk shows in the history of Telugu television. The popular conversation-based show has completed 200 episodes, with the most recent episode airing this week. To celebrate the 200th episode, the showrunners hosted the team of the movie F3. The event was attended by Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunil, Sonal Chauhan, and Anil Ravipudi, who filled it with laughter. A promo for the 200th episode was released on Monday. Sunil’s smart punches and Suma’s sarcasm propelled the promo to over 1 million views in no time. Watch the promo below

The conversation between anchor Suma and Anil Ravipudi, Tamannaah generated hilarious fun. Director Anil said that the F3 is a completely different story and it will entertain the movie lovers. Overall, the celebrity guests made the episode a huge smash with their hilarious acts and remarks. You can catch the full episode on ETV at 9:30 PM on May 14.

F3 is a sequel to the 2019 smash hit F2: Fun and Frustration. Three years later, director Anil Ravipudi ups the humour ante with F3, which hits theatres on May 27. The comedy is produced by Shirish and presented by Dil Raju. Cinematographer Sai Sri Ram, art director A S Prakash, and editor Tammiraju make up the crew. The film’s music is composed by Devi Sri Prasad. S Krishna is the writing coordinator, while Adi Narayana and Nara Praveen contributed to the screenplay as well. The trailer of the film was released on Monday to a positive response.

Coming to Suma Kanakali’s work front, she has also acted in a variety of films apart from being a television presenter. She, most recently, played the lead character in the movie Jayamma Panchayathi, a drama, directed by Vijay Kumar Kalivarapu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.